Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother

We now know the relationship between Joliet’s mass killer and his victims. While two people were shot randomly of which one was killed and another is recovering, the rest were his immediate family.

Authorities say 23-year-old Romeo Nance shot and killed seven relatives before killing another man. The relatives were found Monday in separate Joliet homes in 22-hundred block of West Acres Road. They have been identified as 38-year-old Christine Esters (Aunt), 47-year-old Tameka Nance (Mother), 35 -year-old William Esters the second (Uncle), 31 year-old Joshua Nance (brother who was bed ridden), 20 year-old Alexandria Nance (sister who attended JJC), and two teenage girls, age 16, a high school student and a 14-year old who went to a Jr. High School both sisters of Nance. Investigators believe Nance also shot two other men at random Sunday, killing one. He has been identified as 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare. Nance died of a self-inflicted gunshot Monday night after being pursued by U.S. Marshals in Texas. His motive in the killings remains unclear.