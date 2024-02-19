Victims Identified In Sunday’s Fatal West Side Crash

The Will County Coroner’s Office released the names of yesterday morning’s crash on the West Side. 65-year-old Walter Kretzler III and 59-year-old Roxane Holt, both of Joliet, were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash at the intersection of Black Road and Infantry Drive early Sunday Morning. The two were occupants of a car that was struck by another and rolled over onto a fire hydrant.

Meanwhile, Joliet Police are still looking into the circumstances behind the fatal crash. A 19-year-old who struck the vehicle in the crash fled from the scene. He was later detained and released without any charges. Officials say charges could be pending a full investigation. They also said had the driver been arrested and charged, no additional charges could be pressed on the driver had more information been found out during the investigation.

If you have anything that could help investigators in this crash, you’re asked to call the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010