      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Video: Are You Giving Out The Best Halloween Candy?

Oct 30, 2020 @ 5:17am
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. U.S. sales of In this year of the pandemic, with trick-or-treating still an uncertainty, Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

If you’re giving one of these top 10 candies, your little trick-or-treaters will be pleased.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Shooting At Joliet Clothing Store Injures Two People But Stray Bullet Hits New Will County Courthouse
Joliet Fire Department Dealing with COVID-19 Outbreak
Lockport Police Department Gets False Positives For COVID-19
Second Arrest Warrant In Washington Street Shooting