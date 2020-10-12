Video: Arroyo Trails The Most Popular In Channahon Parks District
Arroyo Trails
A scenic trail in Channahon is the most popular in their parks system. Arroyo Trails is a two-mile round trip hike nestled in a ravine and is the perfect spot to view wildlife. Arroyo Trails, A Discovery Woodlands, is a nature park is unlike any other, reintroducing children and families to nature and enriching life. Arroyo Trails offers numerous opportunities for outdoor play, fitness and education.
The trail that takes you along the ravine, winding creek and forest areas for kids and families to play and experience nature. You’ll discover beautiful overlooks, boardwalks and bridges, with sightings of white tailed deer, nestling birds, blue heron and more. Construction on the new playground wraps up this week.