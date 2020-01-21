Video: Exxon-Mobil Suffers Power Outage But Looks Like A Fire

      Breaking News
Jan 21, 2020 @ 6:34am

On Monday, January 20, 2020 the Joliet Refinery was experiencing heavy flaring due to a power issue. Exxon-Mobil released a statement saying, “the flares are a necessary mitigation system that relieve pressure on process units in circumstances like this. There is no danger to people or the environment.”  Exxon says, “while we manage our business with the goal of preventing incidents, we are prepared should they occur and are responding quickly, effectively and with care to the situation at hand.

 

 

