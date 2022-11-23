1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Video Following Car Crash into Local Grocery Store

November 23, 2022 6:04AM CST
Share
Video Following Car Crash into Local Grocery Store

Two people were hurt, the driver who is 67 years of age and another person,  after a car rammed into the Food 4 Less in Crest Hill. It happened on Tuesday afternoon while people were shopping ahead of Thanksgiving. Crest Hill Police tell WJOL that the driver was co-operative and did allow for a blood test to determine if he was intoxicated at the time. Police do not believe this was a case of road rage. Both the driver and the other person were transported to the hospital and expected to be ok.

WJOL listener John Mares was at the store after the crash and was told the store would be open Wednesday morning.

Popular Posts

1

GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash
2

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
3

Joliet Man Convicted in First-Degree Murder of Neighbor
4

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Fatal Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township
5

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust

Recent Posts