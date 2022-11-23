Video Following Car Crash into Local Grocery Store

Two people were hurt, the driver who is 67 years of age and another person, after a car rammed into the Food 4 Less in Crest Hill. It happened on Tuesday afternoon while people were shopping ahead of Thanksgiving. Crest Hill Police tell WJOL that the driver was co-operative and did allow for a blood test to determine if he was intoxicated at the time. Police do not believe this was a case of road rage. Both the driver and the other person were transported to the hospital and expected to be ok.

WJOL listener John Mares was at the store after the crash and was told the store would be open Wednesday morning.