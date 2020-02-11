Video: Future Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66
An idea that germinated in 2016 is coming to fruition this year. The “Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66” is holding their first ever induction ceremony on Sunday March 29th at the Renaissance Center Ballroom. Voting for the inductees will be done by Museum Charter Members and ends on Valentine’s Day. Founder and president Ron Romero says you can vote if you’re a charter member.
To becoming a charter member with voting rights go to roadtorock.org. The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 purchased a three story building in downtown Joliet on Cass Street. The building is undergoing a renovation and will include exhibit space, a performance music hall and the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Music Hall of Fame, gift shop, and it is the home of our Road To Rock Radio online streaming radio station. All of this is made possible through museum memberships, private and corporate sponsors and donors and grants.
The building on Cass Street is three floors and the first floor is expected to be opened by the summer or fall of this year.
Audio and visual presentations of performances and artist interviews will capture their unique contributions to rock and roll. Visitors to the proposed exhibit will take a musical journey from the early jazz and blues influences to the birth and rise of rock and roll, and the emergence of Illinois artists whose influences have had significant impact. Artists like Chicago, Cheap Trick, Styx, The Buckinghams, REO Speedwagon, and The Cryan’ Shames, among many others.
This unique, one-of-a-kind exhibit will honor and preserve their contributions, while providing visitors with a dynamic and interactive educational experience.
For information on how to become a member go to roadtorock.org