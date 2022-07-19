Video: Huge Fire In Shorewood At Tri-County Stockdale, Shelter In Place Lifted

Smoke can be seen for miles following an early morning fire. Troy Fire Protection District is on the scene of a fire at Tri-County Stockdale located at 25520 W Black Rd. in Shorewood. Between 12 to 15 fire departments are assisting. Heavy fire reported through the roof. The call came in at about 4:30 a.m. The fire is under control but not put out. Troy Fire Chief Andy Doyle says residents do not need to shelter in place as there were told to this morning. As of 8:45 a.m. Chief Doyle says there are no toxic chemicals in the air as feared. Right now there is no concern for an explosion within the building. The fire spread to a second building. The Illinois EPA is on the way to the scene.
Tri-County Stockdale has been serving the Joliet area for years and they sell everything from animal and pet feed to yard care and maintenance. Nearby residents are getting a reverse 9-1-1 call alerting residents to stay in their homes due to possible chemicals in the air due to the fire. No word of the cause or injuries. One of the three buildings that burned down of which the biggest was 200 by 500 feet. There are two other out buildings that were saved. But the main building and two others are a total loss. The majority of animals were able to get out of the fire, including exotic birds and chickens.