Video: Illinois State Police Release Dashcam Footage of Police Involved Shooting In Harvey
Illinois State Police footage of police involved shooting in Harvey/courtesy ISP
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at 147th Street and Halsted Avenue on Oct. 7, 2020 involving the Illinois State Police.
In accordance with the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation’s statutory mandate and commitment to integrity and transparency, the video of the events is being made available to the public. The video can be accessed through this link:
https://www2.illinois.gov/cms/agency/media/video/pages/videos.aspx
The family of the deceased have been afforded the opportunity to view the video prior to this release. This video was only redacted to comply with individual’s personal privacy protections.
This remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by ISP DII and is under review by the Cook County State’s Attorney Office. Any additional information related to this investigation may be released upon its completion.