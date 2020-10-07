Video: Joliet Fire Department On Fire Prevention Week
Courtesy/Joliet Fire Department Dive Team
The City of Joliet Fire Department wants to remind residents to take time and learn about preventative and emergency fire measures during Fire Prevention Week 2020, October 4-10.
In 2018 there were 1,318,500 fires in the United States. While the overall number of fires has decreased 2.5% since 2009, the number of fire fatalities is up 20.5%. Despite improved building codes and fire alarm systems, too many people are lost to fires each year.
Fire prevention programs were credited for a 54% drop in fire deaths from 1977 to 2002. Many of these in-school programs have been cut and the trend in fire-related deaths has reversed. The Joliet Fire Department believes teaching our youth the valuable skills of not only prevention but what to do if a fire does occur is key to preservation of life.
In lieu of in-person instruction, the Joliet Fire Department has made five videos for Fire Prevention week. These videos address exit strategies, the dangers of playing with fire, burns and burn treatment, calling for help and medical safety and a virtual fire station tour.
The material is appropriate for all grade school aged children. All videos are available in English and Spanish and can be found on the Joliet Fire Department and City of Joliet YouTube and Facebook pages. Individual links to each video are also below.
Residents are also encouraged to create and practice an escape plan should a fire occur. “Households should practice this plan twice a year,” says Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Carey. “A good time to practice these skills is daylight savings time. That is also a great time to check smoke detectors and change their batteries.”
If residents have any questions they are welcome to contact the Fire Department at [email protected]. Additional fire safety resources can be found at nfpa.org or ready.gov.