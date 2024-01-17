1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Video of Aftermath from Roof Collapse In Morris

January 17, 2024 6:32AM CST
Photo – Jim Kidonakis from the band Scott Sanders and Jimmy K

A roof collapse in Morris on Saturday morning during the frigid temperatures does not injure anyone. Two men from the group Scott Sanders were standing across the street from the insurance building at Liberty and Jefferson and heard a huge bang and witnessed a bunch of bricks and a big chunk of the roof dropped on the sidewalk and road with a giant plume of dust. The witnesses immediately called 9-1-1. No one was injured. The area has been secured.

