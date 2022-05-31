Video Of Diverging Diamond Interchange At I-55 And Weber Road, Plus Look For Detour Beginning June 10

Look for detours at the I-55/Weber Road interchange beginning June 10th.
To accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration, left turns at the interchange will not be allowed starting at, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.
During this time motorists should follow the posted detours.
The overall project is anticipated to be completed later this summer. A simulation of how the interchange will work when fully completed can be viewed here.
The $47.9 million project involves reconfiguring and widening the existing interchange into a diverging diamond design and adding a third lane of travel to each direction of Weber Road, between Normantown Road and 119th Street/Rodeo Road. The project also includes installing modernized traffic signals at the intersections of Normantown Road, Remington Boulevard/Windham Parkway, Rodeo Drive/Remington Boulevard and at the interchange ramps, as well as new LED lighting, improved drainage, a raised median and landscaping.