      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Video: Rare Blue Moon On Halloween

Oct 6, 2020 @ 5:46am
A blue moon rises behind the US Cellular Field lights during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in Chicago, Friday, July 31, 2015. A blue moon happens when the moon rises in its full stage twice during the same month. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

The skies have a treat for everyone this Halloween. We’ll have a full moon on October 31st, the second one this month, known as a Blue Moon. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, a blue moon on Halloween happens only every 19 years so we won’t see another one until 2039. October’s first full moon, known as a Harvest Moon, rose on October 1st.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington