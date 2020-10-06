Video: Rare Blue Moon On Halloween
A blue moon rises behind the US Cellular Field lights during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in Chicago, Friday, July 31, 2015. A blue moon happens when the moon rises in its full stage twice during the same month. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
The skies have a treat for everyone this Halloween. We’ll have a full moon on October 31st, the second one this month, known as a Blue Moon. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, a blue moon on Halloween happens only every 19 years so we won’t see another one until 2039. October’s first full moon, known as a Harvest Moon, rose on October 1st.