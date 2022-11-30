1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Video Released Following Last Year’s Officer Involved Shooting That Left Two Dead Including 70 Year Old Grandfather

November 30, 2022 8:30AM CST
The Will County Sheriff’s office has released body cam video of a domestic disturbance in Preston Heights that left a 21-year-old and his grandfather dead. It was in November of last year, that Will County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of Middletree Road in Joliet Township for a domestic disturbance. Deputies were informed by 911 that a man was armed with a knife and threatening his grandfather. Video below may be disturbing, proceed with caution.

Video courtesy John Ferak/Joliet Patch Reporter and Will County Sheriff’s Office

The offender was identified as 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad of Joliet. His grandfather was identified as Eldred Wells, age 70, of Joliet. While deputies were attempted to calm Jabbar Muhammad down he lunged at his grandfather and stabbed Eldred Wells in the neck. Deputies then fired their weapons several times striking Jabar. After being shot, Jabbar continued to stab his grandfather and was shot several more times.

Jabbar Muhammad died on the scene as a result of his injuries. Eldred Wells was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force  investigated the incident. No charges were filed against the officers and the Wells family has recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

