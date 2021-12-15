Video: Rockdake Police Department Body Cam Video Of Stolen Vehicle Arrest Attempt

On December 3, 2021, a 2009 Ford Escape was reported stolen to the Rockdale Police Department, from a business in the 100 block of South Connell Street.
Officers developed a suspect Donald Hudgens, 49 years old, who resides in the 100 block of Connell Street after video surveillance footage was viewed.
Please be aware some graphic language is contained in the in-car video and body camera video included with this post.
Mr. Hudgens currently had a no-bond parole warrant issued from the Illinois Department of Corrections related to a burglary conviction from 2019, in which he received 6 years of imprisonment, but was released September 15, 2021.
On December 8 Sergeant Robert Baikie saw the Ford driven by Donald Hudgens and also one passenger in the Ford on Wheeler Avenue near Interstate 80.
Before other officers could arrive Mr. Hudgens pulled into a driveway of a residence. A felony stop was conducted and Mr. Hudgens was initially compliant but quickly changed to physically attack Sergeant Baikie before fleeing.
With the help of a citizen in the area who witnessed the incident, Mr. Hudgens was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.
He was released on December 12 and ultimately transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility in Joliet.
Yesterday the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Mr. Hudgens with one felony count of Receiving and Possessing a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and two felony counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
A judge set bail for Mr. Hudgens at $350,000.00 with ten percent to apply to that amount. Mr. Hudgens is presumed innocent until pleading guilty or being proven guilty in a court of law.
Rockdake Police Department Facebook Post