Video: Slocum Visits Dwight, IL Before Beginning His Mother Road Odyssey Along Route 66

April 22, 2023 2:04AM CDT
Source: YouTube

The Great American Road Trip is getting underway on Monday, April 24th when WJOL’s Scott Slocum broadcasts live from Pontiac, Illinois. But we all know that Route 66 has other stops along the way prior to Pontiac, including Dwight, Illinois. Check out the video and picture gallery below and notice the number of people who have visited Dwight along Route 66 from overseas. #HCDestinations #route66 #TFHM66

Dwight, IL
Dwight, IL/ss
Dwight gas station registry. Notice all different countries from visitors who have been to Route 66 in Illinois.
Dwight gas station along Route 66/ss

 

