Video: Two Dozen Protest on Sunday For Another Investigation Into Eric Lurry Death While In Joliet Police Custody
Eric Lurry in Joliet Police Custody/dash cam video
Joliet Police Department led a procession by about 25 people calling on another investigation following the January death of Eric Lurry. The march took place down Glenwood Ave. on the west side of Joliet. Lurry died due to an accidental drug overdose while in Joliet police custody. The Will County State’s Attorney has issued no criminal conduct against the police department and the Will County Coroner reports Lurry died of an accidental drug overdose having 10 times the lethal dose of drugs in his system of cocaine, fentanyl and heroin. Hours after Lurry died, the Will/Grundy Major Crimes task force launched an investigation into Lurry’s death. Findings were given to the Will County State’s Attorney’s office in late June and found no criminal conduct by the Joliet Police Department.