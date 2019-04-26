View Birds at Lake Renwick or Explore Water at Plum Creek

View nesting birds at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield during a series of Saturday viewing programs that begin May 4 and run through June 29. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chris Cheng)

PLAINFIELD – “Lake Renwick Bird Viewing,” 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May 4-June 29, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve. View the dazzling spectacle of nesting herons, egrets and cormorants. Because the preserve has controlled access during nesting season, this is the only way to view these amazing creatures at this time of year. Volunteers and staff will be available to answer questions. Spotting scopes and a limited number of binoculars are available for use. Bringing your own binoculars or spotting scope is recommended. Park in the Renwick Road lot, and please do not bring dogs or bicycles as they are not permitted in the nature preserve. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

H 2 -WHOA!—Explore: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center. Explore the “H 2 -WHOA!” exhibition indoors and then take a guided walk to learn what lies beneath the surface of Snapper Pond. The traveling exhibition, which runs through June 30, was organized by Purdue University’s Agriculture Exhibit Design Center and is brought to the Forest Preserve through funding provided by The Nature Foundation of Will County. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

For more information on Forest Preserve programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.