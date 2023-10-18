Vigil Held For 6-Year-Old Boy Killed In Plainfield Attack

Community members are remembering the six-year-old Palestinian-American boy who authorities say was stabbed to death in Plainfield Township this past weekend because he was Muslim. Hundreds gathered in Plainfield for a vigil last night for Wadea Al-Fayoume. At points during the gathering, some in the crowd booed a White House representative over President Biden’s handling of the attack in the Middle East. Authorities say Joseph Czuba attacked Wadea and his mother with a knife in their home because he was upset over the Israel-Hamas war.

The packed fieldhouse had many holding signs including, “Wadea is our neighbor,” and a child holds a sign reading, “I am not a threat.”