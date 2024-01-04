Vigil Held For Muslim Boy Killed In Plainfield Township

File photo of October vigil for Wadee Al Fayoumi at the Renwick Community Park Center.

Family and friends are remembering the six-year-old Muslim boy who was stabbed to death in October in Plainfield Township.

The father of Wadee Alfayoumi spoke through a translator at a vigil held yesterday outside the Will County Courthouse, and before a hearing for his son’s suspected killer.

“Let his life inspire us to reject bigotry, and to embrace the diversity that makes our life so beautiful,” Odai Alfayoumi told the crowd.

Joseph Czuba faces murder, aggravated battery, and hate crime charges in the attack. Authorities say Czuba stabbed the boy to death and seriously hurt his mother because they are Muslim. At yesterday’s pretrial hearing, supporters of the Alfayoumi family filled the courtroom.

Czuba will be back in court March 7th. He remains jailed with no bond.