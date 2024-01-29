Vigil Held For Victims Of Joliet Killings

1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

January 29, 2024 5:12AM CST
One of two crime scenes on the 2200 block of West End on Joliet’s West Side/JS

Family and friends are remembering the victims of the recent Joliet killings. A vigil was held yesterday outside one of the homes where the victims were found dead on January 21st. Police say Romeo Nance killed his mother, aunt, uncle and siblings at two homes before shooting another man in a random attack. He died later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pursued by U.S. Marshals in Texas. His girlfriend has been charged with obstructing justice in the investigation of the massacre.

