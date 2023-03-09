Vigil Held In Memory Of Victims Of Mass Shooting In Bolingbrook
March 9, 2023 12:28PM CST
Family members and those in the community are remembering the victims of a deadly home invasion in Bolingbrook. A vigil was held last night at the DuPage Township Center. Mourners lit candles and said a prayer for the victims, two of them were children. A fourth victim remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy is in custody for the mass shooting and has pleaded not guilty to charges.