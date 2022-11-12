Village of Bolingbrook Hosts Veterans Day Ceremony

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

On Friday, November 11th, the Village of Bolingbrook joined VFW Post 5917 and American Legion Post 1288 at the Veteran’s Memorial outside of Town Center to honor the brave men and women who have served in the United States military.

Village Trustee Michael Carpanzano officiated the ceremony which was attended by Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Deputy Mayor Michael Lawyer, Village Clerk Marti Barton, Trustee Troy Doris, Trustee Sheldon Watts, Trustee Jean Kelly, and Mayor Emeritus Roger C. Claar. Additionally, Police Chief Mike Rompa and Fire Chief Jeff LaJoie were accompanied by their Honor Guards and members of their staff.

VFW 5917 Commander John Davin and American Legion 1288 Commander Herschel Nelson each addressed the audience about the importance of honoring the commitment, dedication and sacrifices that each United States veteran was willing to make on behalf of our great nation.

The highlight of the event was State of Illinois VFW Senior Vice Commander Brett Nila and his words of gratitude that he shared for our veterans. Brett reminded us of the countless blessings that we as Americans enjoy daily, but often take for granted.

During the ceremony Deputy Mayor Michael Lawler and Village Co-Administrator Ken Teppel were recognized for their continued commitment to our local VWF and American Legion posts.

The Bolingbrook Police Department would like to express our gratitude to the veterans throughout our community. Specifically, we honor those men and women who selflessly served our country and now wear the uniform of the Bolingbrook Police Department. Your commitment to service and your leadership within our family does not go unnoticed.

If you were unable to attend this ceremony, we urge you to enjoy the rebroadcast on Bolingbrook Community Television this week.