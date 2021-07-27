      Weather Alert

Village of Bolingbrook Will Travel To YOU To Administer the Vaccine

Jul 27, 2021 @ 6:59am

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Village of Bolingbrook is committed to providing our residents with vaccine. In an effort to continue to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible, the Bolingbrook Fire Department will travel to your home or business, located in Bolingbrook, to administer the vaccine.

To request this service please fill out the form linked below

Home Vaccination Request

Upon filling out the form, someone will call you personally to schedule an appointment.

Email [email protected] with any questions.

