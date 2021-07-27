Village of Bolingbrook Will Travel To YOU To Administer the Vaccine

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Village of Bolingbrook is committed to providing our residents with vaccine. In an effort to continue to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible, the Bolingbrook Fire Department will travel to your home or business, located in Bolingbrook, to administer the vaccine.
To request this service please fill out the form linked below
Home Vaccination Request
Upon filling out the form, someone will call you personally to schedule an appointment.
Email [email protected] with any questions.