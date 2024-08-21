Village of Channahon Promotes Director of Community Development to Assistant Village Administrator

Michael Petrick has been promoted to Assistant Village Administrator for the Village of Channahon, IL.

Petrick, who has served as Channahon’s Director of Community Development for more than ten years, was promoted by the Board of Trustees at the August 19, 2024 Village Board Meeting.

“I’m thrilled to announce Mike’s promotion to Assistant Village Administrator,” said Village President Missey Moorman Schumacher. “I’ve known Mike since he was barely out of high school and have had the unique pleasure of watching the evolution of his career over the past two decades. It’s rare to encounter someone in public service who devotes their entire career to a single municipality, especially their hometown. Mike’s legacy of tenacity, innate understanding of municipal government and our Village, and his steadfast dedication to the community positions him to excel as Assistant Administrator.”

In his new role, Petrick will work alongside Village Administrator Tom Durkin and will oversee various functions of the Village’s Administration Department, including information technology, communications, human resources, and oversight of special building and infrastructure projects. Petrick will continue to supervise the Development Department until a successor is hired.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mike for the past ten years and have seen first hand his growth throughout the years,” said Durkin. “He has the knowledge, dedication, and commitment that is necessary to be an effective leader in the community. The Village is fortunate that his service to the community continues.”

Petrick has worked for the Village of Channahon in various capacities since 1997, when he started as a seasonal laborer in the Public Works Department. Since then, he has served the Village across a range of roles, including full-time Public Works Street Laborer, GIS/Mapping Coordinator, GIS/Information Systems Coordinator, and Director of Community Development & Information Systems. Petrick is a longtime resident of the area and a graduate of Minooka Community High School, Eastern Illinois University (BS), and Lewis University (MBA). He currently lives in Channahon with his wife and two children.