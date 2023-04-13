Village of Manhattan Announces Vietnam Moving Wall Exhibit Dates June 30 th to July 5th

The Village of Manhattan is proud to announce a summer event that honors our veterans in the spirit of the Fourth of July holiday. The Vietnam Moving Wall is coming to Manhattan June 30th through July 5th. The Village is sponsoring this event and it will be hosted by the Manhattan American Legion Post 935. The wall will be displayed in the Wabash parking lot in front of the Manhattan Township Building located at 230 S. Wabash Street.

“When I first visited the wall, I was emotionally overwhelmed,” said Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen. “After talking with Trustee Ron Adamski, a former U.S. Navy Veteran, we thought how great it would be to bring this to Manhattan, paying tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

“The Moving Wall” is the half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial and has been touring the country for thirty plus years. John, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver, and other Vietnam veteran volunteers built The Moving Wall. It went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas in October of 1984. Two structures of The Moving Wall now travel the USA from April through November, spending about a week at each site.

“After speaking with the Mayor and Bob Metzger, Commander at the American Legion Post 935 during a post meeting, the pitch was on to bring the Vietnam Moving Wall to Manhattan,” said Trustee Ron Adamski. “Our staff is working hard to make this event the respectful and memorable event that it should be as we honor our armed service members.”

“It is a great honor for the Post 935 and the Village of Manhattan to host the Moving Wall in our Community,” said Bob Metzger, Commander of American Legion Post 935. “When we honor our members of the Armed Services who paid the ultimate sacrifice, we are also educating our young people about the story of the United States and the sacrifices made for them to live their lives to the fullest.”

The Village of Manhattan is still finalizing all the planning details for the presentation of the Wall. The Village and many local community organizations will be working together to make this event a success. We will be looking for volunteers to support this important presentation. If anyone would like to volunteer or donate, please contact Kristen Reinke at Village of Manhattan at 815-418-2053 or [email protected]

press release