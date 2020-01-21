Village Of Manhattan May See Big Crowd At Tonight’s Village Board Meeting After Northpoint Makes Formal Request
Downtown Manhattan.
The Village of Manhattan has been informed by Northpoint Development that they have formally requested annexation of approximately 13-hundred acres representing 16.8 million square feet of building area into the City of Joliet. The 13-hundred acres is not within Manhattan’s planning area. The City of Joliet has confirmed to Manhattan officials that this is accurate. Northpoint also expresses their desire to begin the formal annexation and development process in Manhattan. This is the first contact between the Village and Northpoint since mid 2019.
Just Say No to Northpoint group is expected to attend tonight’s Village board meeting in Manhattan. Manhattan board meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday at the Village of Manhattan Building in the Meeting Room at 6:30 p.m.