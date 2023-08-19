Village of Manhattan Hosts 3 rd Annual Labor Day Party
The Village of Manhattan will be hosting its 3rd Annual Labor Day Party on Sunday, September 3rd at the Round Barn Farm Park located at 24115 US-52, Manhattan, IL. The day begins with a volleyball tournament at 10:00 A.M. and a bean bag tournament at 4:00 P.M. Registration for both tournaments is on the Village’s website (www.villageofmanhattan.org) along with a full schedule of fun, games, music, and entertainment running from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Highlights include the ROTC Color Guard, a rock-climbing wall, magic shows, inflatables, face painter, and performances by the Manhattan Junior High School band and choir. We have added a zip-line, petting zoo, and monster trucks to the touch-a-truck. The evening concludes with spectacular fireworks show at 8:30 P.M. at Manhattan Junior High School, located at 15606 Smith Rd. and can also be viewed from Round Barn Farm Park.
Continuing this year will be a Pet Station with pet contests for multiple categories for participants to enter and win. Food and drinks from several vendors including Midtown Bar & Grill, Arrowhead Ale, Smokin’ Z’s BBQ, KeKe’s Donuts, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Edrolls, Mel’s Tacos, Cream Crunch N More, and Pizza for U will be available for purchase from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
The Labor Day Party is free to all, and families with children are encouraged to attend.