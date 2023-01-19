Village of Manhattan Welcomes McDonald’s to Community Signaling New Opportunities for Growth and Dining Options

Groundbreaking targeted for April 2023

At the January 17 th meeting of the Village of Manhattan Board, Trustees approved a special use permit and site plan for the construction of a McDonald’s restaurant at 440 West North Street, also known as Rt. 52, and is located just north of Manhattan’s downtown. This action follows many months of work to attract this new franchise to town and represents another step forward in diversifying dining options for local residents and visitors to town.

“We are very happy to welcome this new McDonald’s to town and believe this is another positive step forward for the Village of Manhattan,” said Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen. “We continue to work to bring new business opportunities to town and expand the choices for our residents. Working with the trustees and staff we were able to get this done.”

The action by Trustees allows for a drive through store to operate along Rt. 52. Further improvements to the surrounding property were included in the site plan that was approved which addressed the

concerns of local residents and the trustees. The project is targeted to officially begin in April when a groundbreaking ceremony is planned. With several months of construction required, the store hopes to be operational in the fall of 2023.

“It was a pleasure working with the McDonald’s team to ensure a quality building design, along with a safe, efficient and aesthetic site layout,” said Community Development Director Marc Nelson. The

Village’s staff had been working with representatives from the McDonald’s corporation for many months to finalize the specifics of the plan.

“Having just started in my new role as Village Administrator, it is great to see this work coming to fruition for Manhattan,” said Village Administrator Nick Palmer. “We hope to continue to bring

additional good news on economic development projects soon.”