Village of Manhattan welcomes The Vietnam Wall and Healing Field of Honor Opening ceremony scheduled for June 30th at 6:00 pm

Final preparations are being made in the Village of Manhattan for the arrival of The Vietnam Moving Wall that is scheduled to arrive on June 30th . The Moving Wall will be on

display 24 hours a day until noon on July 5th in the Wabash parking lot in front of the Manhattan Township Building located at 230 S. Wabash Street. The Village is sponsoring this event and will be hosted by the Manhattan American Legion Post 935.

A somber escort processional begins on Friday, June 30 at 8:00 am as The Vietnam Moving Wall will leaves from 1009 W Laraway Rd in New Lenox, IL. A map detailing the escort route is posted on the Village’s website. Residents are encouraged to look for the processional during the morning hours as it winds its way through town and to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and back. At 6:00 pm, the Village will host the formal opening ceremony at 230 S. Wabash Street in the Wabash parking lot.

The Moving Wall is the half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial and has been touring the country for thirty plus years. Built by Vietnam veteran volunteers, the

memorial first went on display in Tyler, Texas, October of 1984. Two structures of The Moving Wall now travel the USA from April through November, spending about a week at each site.

In addition to the wall, the Village is hosting a Healing Field of Honor in Central Park, 110 S Park Road in Manhattan. According to the Healing Field website, this is a “panorama where United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Central Park” during The Moving Wall dates. The flags are meant to “bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story.”

Flags can be purchased via the link on the Village of Manhattan’s website (www.villageofmanhattan.org) and dedicated to a veteran for all to visit and honor their service. After July 5th, those who purchased a flag will be able to pick them up at the Manhattan Village Hall located at 260 Market Place and be flown at their own home.

“Hosting The Moving Wall and the Healing Field of Honor is all part of our Village celebration of Independence Day,” said Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen. “Trustee Ron Adamski, a former U.S. Navy Veteran, has been working with me and a committee of others to put this entire event together so we can properly pay tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate

sacrifice for our country.”

Those involved are still looking for food donations and volunteers to assist. “There is a lot of work that happens behind the scenes for this kind of event to take place, so we are asking

residents and businesses to help by volunteering or donating food,” stated Adamski.

“It is a great honor for the Post 935 and the Village of Manhattan to sponsor The Moving Wall in our Community,” said Bob Metzger, Commander of American Legion Post 935. “When we

honor our members of the Armed Services who paid the ultimate sacrifice, we are also educating our youth about the story of the United States and the sacrifices made for them to

live their lives to the fullest.”

For more information on the entire Independence Day events, visit the Manhattan website at www.villageofmanhattan.org.