Village Of Minooka Voted Tuesday On Recreational Marijuana
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Another local community bans pot sales. The Village of Minooka voted Tuesday night to ban the sale of recreational marijuana. Minooka Mayor Pat Brennan spoke with the Scott Slocum show and says the vote was 4-2 to ban the sale of pot and Mayor Brennan says the public was invited to comment but no one showed up.
Mayor Brennan understands it’s a new stream of revenue and says they can always revisit the issue in 6 months to a year from now.
To find out which local towns voted for or against the sale of recreational marijuana click here.