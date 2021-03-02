Village of Shorewood Continues Support Of Small Businesses
Village of Shorewood/md
The Village of Shorewood launched the Shorewood CARES Small Business Relief Program in November 2020 to provide direct payments to small businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With the $350,000 allocated, the program provided support to 25 businesses. Vic Howard, owner of TCBY and grantee, described what this assistance has meant to the future of his business in Shorewood.
He explained, “my 10 year lease was set to expire in June of 2021, the grant helped me make my decision to extend an additional 5 years to 2026.” Mr. Howard’s experience is similar to other grantees in terms of the impact that the Village’s support has had their ability to continue their investment in Shorewood. As such, the Shorewood Village Board unanimously approved a continuation of the successful Shorewood CARES Small Business Relief Program with a second round of funding last month. The additional allocation of $200,000 is targeted to those small businesses that are ineligible or have been denied funding through the current the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The program extension will provide continued support for the most vulnerable Shorewood Small Businesses that are unable to access federal funding but still require assistance.
Applications are now being accepted for this round of funding and will continue until April 18, 2021. Businesses interested in the Shorewood CARES Small Business Relief Program can visit
www.vil.shorewood.il.us/business/COVID-19/shorewood_cares.aspx to learn more and to apply online. The Village has dedicated nearly $650,000 to support Shorewood businesses through the pandemic, which includes both rounds of the Shorewood CARES program, business license and registration renewal fee waivers, liquor license renewal fee waivers and the reduction of video gaming renewal fees.
The Village’s dedication to maintaining a vibrant business community continues through ongoing support including Temporary Sign Relief, the Temporary Off-Premises Outdoor Dining Program and the Temporary Sale of Alcohol To-Go as well as the second round of Shorewood CARES funding. Contact Kelley Chrisse, Economic Development Director, or visit www.vil.shorewood.il.us to learn more about the resources available to businesses.
In addition to supporting the business community, the Village administered a Utility Relief Program, which waived up to two months of fees for water, sewer, and refuse services to qualifying Shorewood residents. More than $126,000 in fees were waived for 137 households.
Shorewood Press Release