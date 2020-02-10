Violent Crime In Joliet Second Lowest In 44 Years Yet Homicides Double In Joliet From 2018
Joliet police chief Al Roechner in studio with Scott Slocum
Violent crime in Joliet is the second lowest it’s been since 1975 when the population was half what it is right now. Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner says overall there is a decrease in violent crime, from 2018 to 2019 but homicides are up in 2019. Violent crime is down 3 percent from 2018 to 2019. Violent crime consists of, homicides, aggravated battery, criminal sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery.
A big jump in homicides with eight homicides in 2018 and 19 homicides in 2019. The total number of violent crime reported was 475 in 2019. But there was an increase of verified reports of shots fired. There were 287 verified calls of shots fired in 2019 as opposed to 235 in 2018. Burglaries were down by 43-percent in 2019. Chief Roechner credits his newly formed burglary unit.
Chief Roechner says moral is high among his department and says he, “couldn’t be prouder of the work they’ve been doing.”
In 2015 violent crime reports hit a low of 472. Roechner says he would like to train every officer in the use of Narcan, which reverses an opioid overdose. Currently 75 officers are trained and carry Narcan and they have save the lives of 29 people.