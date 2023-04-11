1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Virginia Congresswoman Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

April 11, 2023 11:59AM CDT
FILE - Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va, speaks with reporters on Oct. 20, 2022, in Leesburg, Va. Wexton announced Tuesday, April 11, 2023, she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She is vowing to continue her work in Congress and says "I'm not going to let Parkinson's stop me from being me."(AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia says she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 54-year-old Wexton revealed her diagnosis Tuesday in a video and vowed to continue her work in Congress, saying, “I’m not going to let Parkinson’s stop me from being me.”

The congresswoman says the disease has primarily affected her speech and how she walks and keeps her balance.

Wexton is serving her third term from a competitive district in Northern Virginia suburbs near Washington.

Wexton revealed her diagnosis on World Parkinson’s Day.

She says she hopes to continue serving in Congress for years to come.

