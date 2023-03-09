1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Visa, Mastercard Pause Decision To Track Gun Shop Purchases

March 9, 2023 1:05PM CST
Share
FILE - The Visa logo is seen on a credit card in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. Visa is pausing their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and 2nd Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa and Mastercard paused their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases.

The decision is, at the same time, also a defeat for gun control groups.

There had been hope that categorizing credit and debit card purchases would allow authorities to potentially see red flags — like significant ammunition purchases — before a mass shooting could happen.

Popular Posts

1

New Lenox Gun Shop Owner Raided by Federal Agents
2

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
3

Joliet Man Accused of Dealing Drugs
4

Ex-Supervisor of Plainfield Township Sentenced To Federal Prison
5

Country Acts Announced For Taste of Joliet

Recent Posts