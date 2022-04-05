Visibility Down To A Quarter Mile Due to Fog

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m. this morning for the cities of Calumet City, Oak Forest, Lemont, Orland Park, Park Forest, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield and Mokena.
Visibility is one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Temperatures at or below freezing in some areas may result in the development of icy spots on untreated roads. When driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.