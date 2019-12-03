Visitation & Aid Society of Joliet Provides Thanksgiving Meals for Joliet District 86 Families
Several Joliet Public Schools District 86 families had a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the Visitation & Aid Society of Joliet. The Visitation & Aid Society provided groceries for 100 Joliet Public Schools District 86 families from T.E. Culbertson, M.J. Cunningham, Dirksen, Eisenhower, Farragut, Forest Park Individual Education, Gompers, Hufford, Thomas Jefferson, Edna Keith, A.O. Marshall, Marycrest, Pershing, Sator Sanchez, Carl Sandburg, Isaac Singleton, Taft, Lynne Thigpen, Washington, and Woodland schools to make a Thanksgiving feast. Items included a turkey, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberries, rolls, applesauce, pumpkin pie, and a roasting pan for each family. Dozens of Visitation & Aid Society volunteers shopped and filled up the grocery bags of the donations at the Shorewood Jewel grocery store.