Visitation And Funeral For Joliet Businessman Set For This Weekend
By Monica DeSantis
Nov 20, 2018 @ 5:38 AM
Edward Czerkies

Joliet businessman and philanthropist Ed Czerkies passed away at the age of 81 after a six-year battle with prostate cancer.. He was surrounded by his family at his home. In his obituary in Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, “Ed has been honored with the 2017 Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Lifetime Achievement Award, 2018 Joliet Junior College’s Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award, Silver Cross’s 2018 Sangmeister Medal of Excellence for Community Service, and Presence St. Joseph Medical Center’s 2018 Founders’ Award.”

Visitation for Edward M. Czerkies will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Cathedral of St. Raymond, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

To read the full obituary click here

