Visitation is today for Henry “Irish” O’Reilly. He was an American Baseball Coaches Association Board and Hall of Fame member. In 1979 he was named head baseball coach at Lewis University and coached for the Lewis Flyers for 29 years.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. O’Reilly was 74.

