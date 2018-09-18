Visitation Today For Retired Joliet Police Captain

A retired Joliet Police Department captain died on Friday morning unexpectedly. James J. Albritton was a 25 year veteran of the Joliet Police Department and retired from his career in law-enforcement in 2008. He attended St Patrick’s Grade School and Joliet Catholic High School. He graduated from the International high school of Brussels while living abroad for several years. He was also a graduate of the University of St. Francis and a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam war. Visitation for Jim will be held on Tuesday, September 18, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. in Joliet. Funeral services will occur on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Families of Fallen Officers or Joliet Area Community Hospice. James Albritton was 67-years-old.