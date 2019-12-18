Volunteer for a Forest Preserve District Workday this Winter
Pitch in to help protect the forest preserves during a volunteer workday hosted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County this winter. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chris Cheng)
Warm up this winter by volunteering for a Forest Preserve District of Will County resource management workday, including a special Day of Service program in January on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Volunteers will chop, snip, pull and carry away invasive plants and brush to help make the preserves healthier environments for all of the flora and fauna that live there. Workdays kick off bright and early at 8 a.m. and usually last until noon, unless otherwise noted. If you decide you want to join the volunteer crew, an RSVP is required. Let volunteer services supervisor Renee Gauchat know in advance by calling 815-722-7364 or by emailing rgauchat@fpdwc.org.
Volunteers should dress for the weather and outdoor work by wearing long pants, closed-toe shoes and work gloves.
Here is the workday lineup for January-March:
- Monday, Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Theodore Marsh, Crest Hill
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet (10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Feb. 11: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township
- Tuesday, Feb. 18: Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve, Romeoville (Park at Isle a la Cache)
- Sunday, Feb. 23: Whalon Lake, Naperville
- Saturday, Feb. 29: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet (10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, March 7: Keepataw Preserve, Lemont
- Sunday, March 8: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Mokena
- Saturday, March 21: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet (10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
- Sunday, March 22: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena
For more information on volunteer opportunities with the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.