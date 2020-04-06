Volunteers Needed Every Friday To Help Deliver Groceries To Seniors
Senior Services of Will County delivers groceries to Joliet seniors/md
Senior Services Center of Will County will continue to deliver prepackaged grocery boxes for seniors. Every Friday, hundreds of volunteers show up at the Senior Center in Joliet to pick up their boxes and get their delivery route. CEO Barry Kolanowski says they’re doing everything they can to avoid any cross contamination of COVID-19. All volunteers put the boxes of food and bags of personal items into a volunteer’s vehicle. All are wearing masks and gloves. Drivers are told to leave the boxes on the porch and have no contact with the senior.
There are several ways to help. You can be volunteer and drive the prepackaged boxes to seniors every Friday through May 1st by calling Barry directly at 630-392-1953.
There is a need for food donations, like canned food and canned meat plus pet food is needed. Aslo, if you are a senior and you need help call the main number 815-723-9713, your call goes directly to a case manager.