Volunteers Sought for Forest Preserve District of Will County Workdays

If you’ve been thinking about joining a Forest Preserve District of Will County volunteer workday, now is the perfect time to give it a try.

Fall and winter’s cooler temperatures make outdoor work more pleasant, and the changing leaves will present a glorious backdrop to important vegetation removal tasks. Fall/winter workdays involve cutting, stacking and hauling away nonnative brush.

Workdays start at 8 a.m. and last until noon. Volunteers should dress for outdoor work and the weather by wearing long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. The District will provide equipment, so please RSVP to Renee Gauchat, the volunteer services supervisor, at rgauchat@fpdwc.org or 815-722-7364.

Workdays will be held:

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen

Saturday, Oct. 6: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena

Sunday, Oct. 7: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Mokena

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township

Saturday, Oct. 20: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet

Sunday, Oct. 21: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet

Tuesday, Oct. 23: McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove, Channahon

Sunday, Oct. 28: Joliet Junior College, Joliet

Saturday, Nov. 10: Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve, Romeoville

Saturday, Nov. 24: Hickory Creek Preserve – Brightway Access, Mokena

Sunday, Dec. 9: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Mokena

Tuesday, Dec. 11: Old Plank Road Trail at 116th Street, Mokena

Saturday, Dec. 15: Whalon Lake, Naperville

For more information on Forest Preserve volunteer opportunities, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.