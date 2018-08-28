Volunteers Sought for Forest Preserve District of Will County Workdays
By Jess Samson
|
Aug 28, 2018 @ 5:59 AM

If you’ve been thinking about joining a Forest Preserve District of Will County volunteer workday, now is the perfect time to give it a try.

Fall and winter’s cooler temperatures make outdoor work more pleasant, and the changing leaves will present a glorious backdrop to important vegetation removal tasks. Fall/winter workdays involve cutting, stacking and hauling away nonnative brush.

Workdays start at 8 a.m. and last until noon. Volunteers should dress for outdoor work and the weather by wearing long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. The District will provide equipment, so please RSVP to Renee Gauchat, the volunteer services supervisor, at rgauchat@fpdwc.org or 815-722-7364.

Workdays will be held:

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen
Saturday, Oct. 6: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena
Sunday, Oct. 7: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena
Tuesday, Oct. 9: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Mokena
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township
Saturday, Oct. 20: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet
Sunday, Oct. 21: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet
Tuesday, Oct. 23: McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove, Channahon
Sunday, Oct. 28: Joliet Junior College, Joliet
Saturday, Nov. 10: Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve, Romeoville
Saturday, Nov. 24: Hickory Creek Preserve – Brightway Access, Mokena
Sunday, Dec. 9: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Mokena
Tuesday, Dec. 11: Old Plank Road Trail at 116th Street, Mokena
Saturday, Dec. 15: Whalon Lake, Naperville

For more information on Forest Preserve volunteer opportunities, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

No Love For Love’s Truck Stop From Former Joliet Councilman Crucial Meeting On Proposed Love’s Truck Stop in Joliet Heather Hargrave Named VVSD Director of Special Education Houbolt and 1-80 Diverging Diamond Imagined Workplace Fatal Accident In Joliet Township Being Investigated Joliet Catholic Academy Kicks Off 2018-2019 School Year!
Comments