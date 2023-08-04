Time to vote for your favorite guitar displayed in downtown Joliet. Ready to Rock is an art project that features 12, six-foot fiberglass guitars.

Each guitar is uniquely painted by professional local and regional artists. Voting ends September 1st. Joliet City Center Partnership Executive Director Priscilla Cordero say the guitars have generated a lot of positive attention.

You can own one of these too. Concluding the project, guitars will be available for auction at an event to be held at the Rialto Square Theatre on October 4th. Proceeds generated throughout the project and from events will benefit future downtown art and beautification projects.

Each guitar has a QR code so you can learn about the artist. To learn more go to readytorockjoliet.com