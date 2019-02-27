Voter Information Guides to be Mailed This Week

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry has announced that households with at least one registered voter will receive a Voter Information Guide that will provide information about the upcoming April 2 General Election. Voter Information Guides, which should begin arriving this week, will include sample ballots for each precinct. Sample ballots will enable voters to research specific candidates and referendua before they cast their votes. This guide also provides information about how to request a Vote By Mail ballot, nearby early voting sites with hours of operation and the locations of where to vote on Election Day. Voters also may visit the Will County Clerk’s website at thewillcountyclerk.com to view a sample ballot, request a Vote By Mail ballot, find nearby Early Voting locations, along with other election-related information.