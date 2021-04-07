      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

VP Harris Urges People To Get Vaccinated In Chicago

Apr 7, 2021 @ 2:13pm
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Brown Sugar Bakery Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chicago. At right is Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and second from right is Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris is urging Chicagoans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The VP made the plea yesterday while touring a mass vaccination site operating at a union hall in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood. Harris’ visit came on the same day President Biden directed all states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19th. The vice president also made a stop on the South Side to visit Brown Sugar Bakery, a small business owned by women.

Popular Posts
1200 Vaccine Appointments Available at Joliet West This Tuesday
Joliet Man Arrested In Narcotics Investigation
2021 Election Results for Will County
Joliet Fire Department On The Scene of Garage Fire that Spread To Home
COVID Vaccination Appointment Link for Will County Residents that qualify as 1A, 1B or 1B+