VP Harris Urges People To Get Vaccinated In Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Brown Sugar Bakery Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chicago. At right is Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and second from right is Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Vice President Kamala Harris is urging Chicagoans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The VP made the plea yesterday while touring a mass vaccination site operating at a union hall in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood. Harris’ visit came on the same day President Biden directed all states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19th. The vice president also made a stop on the South Side to visit Brown Sugar Bakery, a small business owned by women.