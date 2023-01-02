VP Kamala Harris Will Be In Chicago On Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, clap during a rally at XS Tennis and Education Foundation, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago this week. The White House says she will be in town Wednesday to tout several of President Biden’s accomplishments. The commander-in-chief is expected to announce his bid for re-election soon. Harris was last in Chicago in November for a get-out-the-vote rally.