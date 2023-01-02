1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

VP Kamala Harris Will Be In Chicago On Wednesday

January 2, 2023 12:09PM CST
Share
VP Kamala Harris Will Be In Chicago On Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, clap during a rally at XS Tennis and Education Foundation, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago this week.  The White House says she will be in town Wednesday to tout several of President Biden’s accomplishments.  The commander-in-chief is expected to announce his bid for re-election soon.  Harris was last in Chicago in November for a get-out-the-vote rally.

 

Popular Posts

1

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
2

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet
3

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery
4

Fatal Crash In Wilmington
5

Joliet Walmart Without Power

Recent Posts