VVSD Administration Recommends Hybrid of In-School and Remote Learning for 2020-21 School Year
Board Approves Delay in Start of Classes to August 26
The Valley View CUSD 365U Administration is recommending the 2020-21 school year for students consist of a combination of in school and remote learning. In a presentation delivered to the VVSD Board of Education on Mon. July 20, Superintendent of Schools Rachel Kinder, Ed.S said, “The overall goals of our Return Together 365 plan are to ensure safe and secure learning and working conditions for students and staff members. We also want to develop and implement a plan that is responsive to changing conditions, and flexibly meets the learning and support needs of every learner.”
“We want our students with us in school,” Superintendent Kinder added, “and we know that is what’s best for them, to have them with us. Nevertheless, we also care about the health and safety of our kids and families, our staff and their families. Those things are weighing heavily on everyone’s minds.” Superintendent Kinder noted several times during the presentation that in addition to the VVSD Return
Together 365 Plan, District Administration and staff members continue to work on plans for remote only learning. These efforts meet immediate needs for families who elect remote only learning instead of the hybrid option. A remote only plan is also necessary in the event that in person instruction cannot occur due to the continually evolving circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following is a summary by grade level of the VVSD Return Together 365 Plan:
Early Childhood- In-person instruction daily with scheduled “out and remote Fridays”.
Elementary Schools- In-person instruction daily (A/B alternating) two in-person days and three remote days per week for the first quarter; a plan for subsequent quarters will be based on
assessment of the first quarter.
Middle and High Schools- A/B alternating daily schedule; two in-person days and three remote days. Daily early release to support remote learning
Secondary Transition Experience Program (STEP)- Alternating schedule for in-person instruction, modified plan for community-based instruction, and daily early release to support remote learning.
The VVSD Return Together 365 Plan also allows for a parent or guardian to select remote only learning for their students for the 2020-21 school year. Parents selecting the remote only option would have to inform the District of their decision by Tuesday, July 28.
In order to give VVSD families and staff members additional time to prepare for the adjustments to the 2020-21 school year, the VVSD Board approved an amended school calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The amended calendar moves the first day of classes to Wed. August 26 from Mon. August 17 for grades kindergarten-12th and to Wed. September 2 from Mon. August 24 for students attending the Dr. James Mitchem Early Childhood Center.
The following are the specific VVSD 2020-21 School Calendar revisions leading to the first day of classes
for students:
Thu. August 20 Institute Day for Teachers
Fri. August 21 Institute Day for Teachers
Mon. August 24 Institute Day for Teachers
Tue. August 25 Institute Day for Teachers
Wed. August 26 First Day of Classes Grades Kindergarten-12th
Wed. September 2 First Day of Classes Early Childhood
Fri. June 4 Last Day of Classes
