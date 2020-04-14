VVSD Emergency Meals for Kids Program Moves to Wednesdays Only Pick-Up
Valley View School District 365U Nutrition Services will continue to provide the Emergency Meals for Kids program during the continuing closure of VVSD schools. Beginning Wednesday, April 15, the Emergency Meals for Kids program will supply free “Grab ‘n Go” meals to children under 18 years old on Wednesdays only from 9-11am.
Emergency Meals for Kids is a drive-thru service at five VVSD locations: Bolingbrook High School, Brooks Middle School, and Humphrey Middle School in Bolingbrook; and Romeoville High School and Lukancic Middle School in Romeoville.
Each car will receive enough breakfasts and lunches to feed two children until the next scheduled Emergency Meals for Kids day. There will be no accommodations made for special diets or allergies and the meals may contain peanuts. For health, safety, and convenience, patrons are to remain in their car while in the drive-thru line.