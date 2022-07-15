VVSD Hosting Job Fair Tuesday, July 26, 9:30 am- 2 pm at Fountaindale Library

      Weather Alert

School District Hiring Immediately for Wide Variety of 2022-23 School Year Jobs

Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U will be hosting the 2022-23 VVSD Job Fair on Tuesday, July 26 from 12:00 pm- 5 pm at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Rd. in Bolingbrook. Immediate interviews will be offered at the Job Fair and some hiring decisions will be made on-the-spot for those who qualify.

Those attending the Job Fair should dress professionally and make certain to bring their valid Driver’s License.

VVSD is currently making immediate hiring decisions for a variety of positions for the 2022-23 school year. Current available job categories include: Paraprofessionals, Lunch Room & Playground Aides, Nutrition Services staff, Transportation Services, and Security personnel.

VVSD offers a competitive pay scale for all jobs, and a range of benefits depending on the position. The hours for most of the positions being presented at this job fair are within the regular school day, which makes the work hours conducive for applicants who have school age dependents. To apply now, visit www.vvsd.org/jobs

